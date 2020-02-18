The Gamecocks have played themselves onto the bubble and now comes the biggest week of the season yet.

South Carolina is fresh off a big win over Tennessee and now hit the road to Starkville for a game against another bubble team in Mississippi State.

Before they do, Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor recap the win over the Vols and look ahead to the Gamecocks' (16-9, 8-4 SEC) game against the Bulldogs Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST.