The Hard Fowl: assessing the UT win, looking at the road ahead
The Gamecocks have played themselves onto the bubble and now comes the biggest week of the season yet.
South Carolina is fresh off a big win over Tennessee and now hit the road to Starkville for a game against another bubble team in Mississippi State.
Before they do, Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor recap the win over the Vols and look ahead to the Gamecocks' (16-9, 8-4 SEC) game against the Bulldogs Wednesday night at 9 p.m.
