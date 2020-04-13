The Hard Fowl: breaking down Bolden's transfer, Lawson, more
Just because there are no games to play doesn't mean the hoops news stops.
The Gamecocks had a transfer last week and are continuing on the recruiting trail as they get deeper into their offseason.
Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor are there to take you through all of it, including the Jair Bolden defection and the latest with AJ Lawson.
