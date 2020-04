It's the offseason but there's no shortage of South Carolina Gamecock hoops news over the last few days.

Don't worry, though, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler are here to talk about all of it.

The two talk about the Gamecocks landing 2021 three-star guard Devin Carter and AJ Lawson opting to put his name in the NBA draft pool plus bring on GamecockCentral photographer Chris Gillespie to talk about some SEC food stops and travels.

