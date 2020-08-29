The Hard Fowl: breaking down South Carolina's newest commit
South Carolina stayed hot on the recruiting trail this week, picking up a commitment from 2021 wing Carlous Williams out of Harrison Central (Miss.) High School.
With his commitment, it's time to break it down in podcast form with Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler tackling the topic on the latest Hard Fowl.
The two also dive into other SEC basketball news and what's happening in the NBA.
