SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina needed a big win and got it Wednesday with Jermaine Couisnard nailing a buzzer-beating three off the glass to down No. 10 Kentucky 81-78.

It was the Gamecocks' first win in SEC play and now they travel to Texas A&M for a road game against the Aggies Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network).

Before they do, Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor get together to talk about the big win and preview Saturday's contest.