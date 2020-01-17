News More News
The Hard Fowl: Couisnard calls game

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina needed a big win and got it Wednesday with Jermaine Couisnard nailing a buzzer-beating three off the glass to down No. 10 Kentucky 81-78.

It was the Gamecocks' first win in SEC play and now they travel to Texas A&M for a road game against the Aggies Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network).

Before they do, Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor get together to talk about the big win and preview Saturday's contest.


Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

Photo by Katie Dugan
Photo by Katie Dugan
