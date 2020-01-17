The Hard Fowl: Couisnard calls game
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
South Carolina needed a big win and got it Wednesday with Jermaine Couisnard nailing a buzzer-beating three off the glass to down No. 10 Kentucky 81-78.
It was the Gamecocks' first win in SEC play and now they travel to Texas A&M for a road game against the Aggies Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network).
Before they do, Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor get together to talk about the big win and preview Saturday's contest.
