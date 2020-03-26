The Hard Fowl: discussing individual player performances
There's only so much TV and movies you can watch during quarantine, so why not take 80 minutes and relax with a podcast?
The latest Hard Fowl with Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor is here as the two continue to breakdown the Gamecocks' season and in this talk about AJ Lawson's looming decision and individual seasons for each contributor this year.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play