{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 14:32:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Hard Fowl: Downing the Dawgs, tournament talk

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
It wasn't pretty, but the Gamecocks found a way in overtime to beat Georgia to keep tournament hopes alive.

The Gamecocks (17-11, 9-6 SEC) now sit tied for fifth in the SEC and head Saturday to Alabama for a massive Quad I win opportunity.

Before that, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler recap the 94-90 overtime win, discuss the matchup with the Tide and the NET rankings, plus some SEC Tournament talk.


Photo by Katie Dugan
{{ article.author_name }}