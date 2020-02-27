The Hard Fowl: Downing the Dawgs, tournament talk
It wasn't pretty, but the Gamecocks found a way in overtime to beat Georgia to keep tournament hopes alive.
The Gamecocks (17-11, 9-6 SEC) now sit tied for fifth in the SEC and head Saturday to Alabama for a massive Quad I win opportunity.
Before that, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler recap the 94-90 overtime win, discuss the matchup with the Tide and the NET rankings, plus some SEC Tournament talk.
