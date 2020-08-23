The Hard Fowl: Gamecocks back at practice, Lawson returning, more
Basketball is slowly making its return back to Columbia and GamecockCentral is here to talk about it.
With the Gamecocks back on the court practicing this summer, AJ Lawson returning to South Carolina for his junior season and a few Gamecocks in the NBA Playoffs the Hard Fowl returns to talk about it.
Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor also discuss what regular season college basketball could look like.
