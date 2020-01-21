@GamecockCentral

The Hard Fowl: Gamecocks clicking in SEC play
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL
It was a great week for South Carolina basketball with the Gamecocks going a perfect 2-0 with wins over then-No. 10 Kentucky and at Texas A&M.
Now they set their sights on beating No. 16 Auburn to try and to above .500 for the first time in SEC play.
Before they do, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler discuss the previous game and preview the matchup Wednesday against the Tigers.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play