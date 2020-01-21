@GamecockCentral

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

It was a great week for South Carolina basketball with the Gamecocks going a perfect 2-0 with wins over then-No. 10 Kentucky and at Texas A&M.

Now they set their sights on beating No. 16 Auburn to try and to above .500 for the first time in SEC play.

Before they do, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler discuss the previous game and preview the matchup Wednesday against the Tigers.