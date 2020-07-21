The Hard Fowl: Gamecocks return to campus
Basketball is back in Columbia.
The men's hoops team reported back to campus last weekend and workouts are scheduled to start this week as the team begins early preparations for the season.
As they do Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler get together to talk about that, AJ Lawson, the potential impact of Seventh Woods, Gamecocks in the NBA and some social initiatives Frank Martin is behind.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play