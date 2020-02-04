The Gamecocks are on a bit of a heater right now, winners of of their last three games and take that hot streak on the road to Ole Miss for a matchup Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network).

They may have to go against the Rebels without Justin Minaya who is dealing with a thumb injury, but have a few pieces around him that would have to fill the void.

Before all of that, though, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler get together to recap the blowout win over Missouri and look ahead to the game against the Rebels.