SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks are in the midst of a rut right now, dropping a very winnable game on the road against Tennessee by one point and welcome in No. 10 Kentucky this this week.

Before Wednesday's tip-off (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler meet to recap a close loss to Tennessee and preview a big matchup against the Wildcats.