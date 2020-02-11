The Gamecocks got a road loss against Ole Miss in the rear view Saturday with a dominating performance against Texas A&M and now get ready to hit the road again for a midweek game against Georgia Wednesday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Georgia has lost two in a row but boasts a lottery pick in Anthony Edwards, which presents a challenge for the Gamecocks.

Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler get you ready for it by breaking down the 20-point win, discussing how South Carolina stops Edwards and a solid Georgia offense and the outlook of hte season with eight games left in the regular season.