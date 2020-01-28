The Gamecocks find themselves in a good spot, fresh off a dominant win over Vanderbilt and looking at a road matchup against a good Arkansas team Wednesday night.

Before they do, Pearson Fowler and Collyn Taylor discuss the 26-point win, standout performances and look ahead to the matchup with the Razorbacks. They also spend the final part of the podcast discussing Kobe Bryant and his legacy.

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play