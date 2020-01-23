After dropping a game on the road Wednesday to Auburn, the Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3 SEC) enter a easier stretch of SEC play where they could gain some ground on a few top teams in the SEC.

Before that, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler recap the Gamecocks' loss to Auburn and look ahead to the next five games, including Saturday's matchup with Vanderbilt.

