The Hard Fowl: recapping Georgia, bashing the NET
The Gamecocks are once again double-digit winners on the road.
South Carolina destroyed Georgia 75-59 in Athens Wednesday, putting together a solid outing from Jermaine Couisnard, AJ Lawson and a few others.
As they get ready to play Tennessee, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler look back on the Gamecocks' win and preview the Tennessee game.
New Gamecock Central subscribers get 30 days free with the exclusive podcast promo code GCPod at this link.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play