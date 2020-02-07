The Gamecocks saw their three-game win streak end in Oxford Wednesday, and look forward now to a home game against Texas A&M Saturday.

Before they do, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler discuss the loss, Justin Minaya and much more heading into tomorrow's game.

