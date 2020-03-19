The Hard Fowl: Twilight Zone
Well, the season came to an abrupt end last week with COVID-19 canceling the SEC Tournament and subsequently the NIT, meaning the Gamecocks' season is now unceremoniously over.
With no closure for players or coaches, Collyn Taylor and Pearson Fowler get together to discuss the season, a wild 36 hours in Nashville and much more as the season comes to a close.
