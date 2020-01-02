News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 10:37:35 -0600') }} football Edit

The in-state South Carolina targets to know for 2021

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

To this point, South Carolina has offered just four in-state prospects in the 2021 class, but the Palmetto State will always be important to Will Muschamp and staff.

Here's a look at the four prospects the Gamecocks have already offered and then a quick glance at the other in-state prospects to keep an eye on for 2021.

OFFERED

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}