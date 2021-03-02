 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: Offer goes out to in-state QB Carson Black
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- Shane Beamer extended an offer on Monday to a Palmetto State QB from the 2023 class. We have his reaction...

- What about a Georgia defensive tackle who's building a good relationship with the staff?

- Notes on 4-star TE Oscar Delp, plus another talented tight end that Georgia and South Carolina could do battle for this cycle....

- Plus more!

South Carolina Gamecocks football Carson Black
Nation Ford 2023 QB Carson Black picked up a South Carolina offer on Monday
