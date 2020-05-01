News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 08:04:16 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest news and notes on the program, including:

- Notes on Carolina's battle at the center position

- An update on OrTre Smith's health

- Insight into an aspect of South Carolina's recruiting strategy

- More on Tiyon Evans' surprising commitment to Tennessee

- How Kyle Krantz is developing into a quality recruiter in the SEC

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!

Jahvaree Ritzie South Carolina Gamecocks football
North Carolina's Jahvaree Ritzie is one of South Carolina football's top targets up front (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}