{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 09:09:32 -0500') }} football

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the 2020 football season, including:

- How social distancing inside Williams-Brice Stadium could look

- More logistics issues and considerations for opening up the season - and when?

- A recruiting note on a possible transfer that's been asked about lately

- And more!

South Carolina Gamecocks football 2020 season
We have more to report on the potential logistics inside Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2020 season (C.J. Driggers)
