News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 06:44:43 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the recruiting front, including:

- A big decision for a significant Gamecock target coming in the next few weeks

- More details on OL recruiting, including clearing up a misconception and notes on a newer target

- A linebacker offered committed to another SEC program

- And more!

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!

Breon Pass South Carolina Gamecocks football
Gamecock football target Breon Pass has a big decision coming up soon (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}