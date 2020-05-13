News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 09:21:58 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- More intel on in-state defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who could announce a commitment this weekend

- South Carolina's progress on the trail as it relates to other SEC contenders like Tennessee

- A deep dive into what needs to happen for the Gamecocks to gain further momentum in recruiting

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins South Carolina Gamecocks football
Gaffney's Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a significant target for the Gamecock football program
