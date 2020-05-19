News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 05:52:09 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- A head-to-head battle between Clemson and South Carolina on the recruiting trail for a talented DL out of North Carolina

- The latest on an edge rusher out of Maryland who has not visited but is still considering picking South Caroilna

- A prospect at Dorman who grew up a Carolina fan? That's the case, and we have more on this intriguing 2023 prospect

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!

Zaire Patterson South Carolina Gamecocks football
What's the latest on edge rusher target Zaire Patterson (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}