The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- Is South Carolina moving closer to gaining a commitment from a Georgia wide receiver prospect?

- The latest on in-state WR Jaleel Skinner out of Greer from the 2022 class. What's he saying about the Gamecocks?

- More on other candidates at the WR position for South Carolina in the 2022 class.

Derwin Burgess South Carolina Gamecocks
This Georgia WR is one that the South Carolina Gamecocks football staff has some traction with now (Rivals.com)
