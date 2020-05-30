 South Carolina Gamecocks football: in-state recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 09:42:47 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- A deep dive into Carolina's in-state recruiting efforts

- Looking back at hits and misses from Will Muschamp's first five cycles, including trends

- Insight into the 2021 class - what does it mean for Carolina to have a lower number of offers/potential commitments in the state of SC?

- Plus more!

Robbie Ouzts South Carolina Gamecocks football
Rock Hill's Robbie Ouzts is one of the in-state targets for South Carolina Gamecocks football in the 2021 class (Rivals.com)
