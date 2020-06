In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- A look at two recent targets that made decisions - can Carolina get back in on a four-star OL? What about a WR target who's chosen to focus on hoops?

- The latest on LB Jordan Poole - when could he decide?

- Notes on in-state defensive lineman TJ Sanders



SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT