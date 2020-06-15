 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: The latest news
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-15 05:09:36 -0500') }} football Edit

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- A look at a recently offered in-state athlete - what type of position is Carolina in? Plus new information from over the weekend that could shape the decision timeline

- A 2022 wideout - a four-star - who wants to visit Columbia this season if possible

- More on a Peach State athlete - on South Carolina's board as a receiver - that could be moving closer to committing. What's the word here?

Derwin Burgess South Carolina Gamecocks football
Georgia's Derwin Burgess has been a significant target for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program (Rivals.com)
