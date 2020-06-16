 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: The latest news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-16 07:26:42 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- More information on a big, athletic offensive tackle prospect offered by the Gamecock staff on Monday. What's the latest?

- What's the situation with a JUCO lineman from a familiar program that South Carolina is now involved with?

- We also break down a new DB offer out of the state of Florida

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

NOT A MEMBER? GET 50% OFF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION, PLUS A FREE GIFT CARD FOR NEW GAMECOCKS GEAR WITH THIS LIMITED TIME OFFER!

Jordan Davis Creekside South Carolina Gamecocks football
Georgia's Jordan Davis is an intriguing prospect on the OL (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}