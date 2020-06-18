In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- The latest on a 4-star pass-catching tight end that South Carolina's in the mix for in the 2021 class



- More insight from Georgia-area coaches on the Gamecocks' newest commitment

- Insight into South Carolina's numbers situation on the OL in this class and which prospect could be the next to commit at the position



SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

