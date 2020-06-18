 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: Latest news in the Insider Report
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 19:26:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- The latest on a 4-star pass-catching tight end that South Carolina's in the mix for in the 2021 class

- More insight from Georgia-area coaches on the Gamecocks' newest commitment

- Insight into South Carolina's numbers situation on the OL in this class and which prospect could be the next to commit at the position

Michael Trigg South Carolina Gamecocks football
Four-star TE Michael Trigg is a significant target in the 2021 class for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program (Rivals.com)
{{ article.author_name }}