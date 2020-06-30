In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- A deeper dive into the Gamecocks' defensive line recruiting efforts, including more on several key names



- Highly-rated four-star Kelvin Gilliam out of Virginia is one candidate we continue to track. Where do things stand?



- What about in-state targets Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and TJ Sanders? Is South Carolina the front runner for either, or both?



- An edge rusher out of Virginia has set an announcement date, and we have the latest.



SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT



* Not a subscriber? For a limited time, new subscribers use this link to get 50% off your first year to get access to this report and ALL our insider content!