 South Carolina Gamecocks football: The latest news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 06:29:40 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the Gamecock recruiting front, including:

- A deeper dive into the Gamecocks' defensive line recruiting efforts, including more on several key names

- Highly-rated four-star Kelvin Gilliam out of Virginia is one candidate we continue to track. Where do things stand?

- What about in-state targets Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and TJ Sanders? Is South Carolina the front runner for either, or both?

- An edge rusher out of Virginia has set an announcement date, and we have the latest.

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

* Not a subscriber? For a limited time, new subscribers use this link to get 50% off your first year to get access to this report and ALL our insider content!

Kelvin Gilliam South Carolina Gamecocks football
Virginia four-star Kelvin Gilliam has been a significant target for Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}