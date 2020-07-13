In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the recruiting front, including:

- A breakdown of South Carolina's 2021 recruiting class so far. What do you need to know?

- How many players is the staff looking to finish with at certain positions?

- Which names are we primarily tracking at those spots?

- How could Carolina finish? Which players could South Carolina land? We go into detail in this in-depth breakdown!

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

* Not a subscriber? For a limited time, new subscribers use this link to get 50% off your first year to get access to this report and ALL our insider content!