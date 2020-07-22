In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the recruiting front, including:

- A look at the remaining slots in Carolina's '21 class and how many could be at each spot

- More on significant targets, including four-stars and those committed to other programs

- The latest word on WR target Malachi Bennett and two other WR flip targets

- The latest on in-state DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

* Not a subscriber? For a limited time, new subscribers use this link to get 50% off your first year to get access to this report and ALL our insider content!