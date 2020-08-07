 South Carolina Gamecocks football: The latest recruiting news
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 11:10:54 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the recruiting front, including:

- The scoop on a couple Palmetto State natives now in junior college ball that the football staff is monitoring for the future

- The word on a talented DL out of Georgia - a former SEC rival commitment - that the Gamecocks are in on

- Notes on a Florida athlete that Carolina's in good shape with at this time

- Plus more!

