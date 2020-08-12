In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the recruiting front, including:

- The scoop on two 2022 prospects from within the Palmetto State. Where do things stand for Mauldin's Jeadyn Lukus and Greer's Jaleel Skinner?

- How are teams around college football preparing in recruiting offices for the Big Ten and Pac 12's shutdown this fall?

- Notes on another class of 2022 athlete that South Carolina has involvement with in the early going

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a member? Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider!