 South Carolina Gamecocks football: The latest recruiting news and notes
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-12 07:10:42 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give Gamecock football fans the latest on the recruiting front, including:

- The scoop on two 2022 prospects from within the Palmetto State. Where do things stand for Mauldin's Jeadyn Lukus and Greer's Jaleel Skinner?

- How are teams around college football preparing in recruiting offices for the Big Ten and Pac 12's shutdown this fall?

- Notes on another class of 2022 athlete that South Carolina has involvement with in the early going

- Plus more!

Jeadyn Lukus South Carolina Gamecocks football
Pictured: Mauldin 2022 DB Jeadyn Lukus (Rivals.com)
