In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans the latest on the South Carolina Gamecocks football program, including

- A deeper dive into Carolina's defensive personnel for 2020. How good can this group be?

- How could the secondary be configured? Where will certain guys play, and how could the lineup look?

- More on the progression of five-star signee Jordan Burch and other newcomers, plus the word on defensive personnel up front.

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a member? Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider!