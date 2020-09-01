 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting news in The Insider Report
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-01 06:08:42 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans the latest on the South Carolina Gamecocks football program, including

- More on how September 1 is a key date for the 2022 class on the recruiting trail

- A look at several prospects that heard in the early morning hours from the Gamecock staff

- Information on a four-star priority linebacker out of a Georgia program that's produced Gamecocks in the past

- Plus notes on a couple more 2022 targets with interest in the Gamecocks!

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a member? Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider

Jaron Willis South Carolina Gamecocks football
Lee County's Jaron Willis appears to be a priority 2022 target for Gamecock football (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}