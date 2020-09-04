 GamecockCentral - The Insider Report
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-04 07:30:24 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans the latest on the South Carolina Gamecocks football program, including

- A rundown of the 2021 recruiting class needs - how many prospects does South Carolina need at each position to close it out?

- Who are some of the prospects to watch in the class who could end up as Gamecocks?

- Which true freshman continues to turn heads during preseason camp and could be in line for playing time?

- Insight into the development former highly-rated DT Rick Sandidge. What's the latest on his prospects?

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a member? Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider

Michael Trigg South Carolina Gamecocks football
Four-star TE Michael Trigg is a significant target in the 2021 class for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}