GamecockCentral - The Insider Report

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans the latest on the South Carolina Gamecocks football program, including

- A rundown of the 2021 recruiting class needs - how many prospects does South Carolina need at each position to close it out?



- Who are some of the prospects to watch in the class who could end up as Gamecocks?



- Which true freshman continues to turn heads during preseason camp and could be in line for playing time?



- Insight into the development former highly-rated DT Rick Sandidge. What's the latest on his prospects?



SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT



Not a member? Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider