In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans the latest on the South Carolina Gamecocks football program, including

- A breakdown of the "big recruiting weekends" that we have seen at Georgia, LSU, and Oklahoma. How is this happening during a dead period? Can it be expected in Columbia?

- The latest on 4-star TE target Michael Trigg after he was in Baton Rouge over the weekend. Where do things stand?

- More on 4-star in-state DL target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Is South Carolina the front runner?

