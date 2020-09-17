 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Latest on recruiting efforts in The Insider Report
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 09:30:54 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans the latest on the South Carolina Gamecocks football program, including

- More on emerging NC linebacker target Chase Hattley, who has numerous interesting ties to the Gamecocks

- Further information on a 4-star WR target and how the NCAA's recent in-person recruiting decision could affect him

- An update on an in-state 2022 prospect that's picked up multiple SEC offers lately. Will USC pull the trigger?

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

Not a member? Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider

South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
Pictured: NC LB target Chase Hattley (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}