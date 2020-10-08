 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Recruiting notes
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 06:44:39 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans more insight in the Gamecock football program's recruiting efforts, including:

- More on Florida four-star TE Michael Trigg, who's finished his visits and should decide soon. Where do things stand?

- The latest on several defensive targets, including new names to watch along the defensive line and at linebacker.

- Plus, we open it up to our members for questions. Have a question or concern about the program or recruiting? Ask us and we'll give you an in-depth answer.

Michael Trigg Gamecocks football
{{ article.author_name }}