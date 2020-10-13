 South Carolina Gamecocks football: One of the nation's top RB prospects visits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-13 10:04:31 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans more insight in the Gamecock football program's recruiting efforts, including:

- Even though prospects can't visit right now, they can still drive around campuses. Which 2022 four-star running back recently took a swing through Columbia? Details here.

- A four-star backer recently decommitted from Florida State. Are the Gamecocks in it?

- Another defender who's still committed to the Seminoles says his recruitment is open and that he talks to the staff regularly. What's the deal here?

- Will USC sign another running back in the 2021 class?

- Plus, we open it up to our members for questions. Have a question or concern about the program or recruiting? Ask us and we'll give you an in-depth answer.

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}