 Gamecock football recruiting: The latest as signing day approaches
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-01 05:34:21 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- A rundown of the remaining scholarship numbers for the 2021 recruiting class

- The very latest on targets still on the board. Which guys are we still tracking, and which ones are we not?

- What are USC's chances with a few significant targets as Wednesday's late signing day approaches?

- More on a quality local preferred walk-on commitment

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!

Juwon Gaston South Carolina Gamecocks
We have the latest on Gamecock football recruiting prior to signing day (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}