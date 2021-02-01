In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- A rundown of the remaining scholarship numbers for the 2021 recruiting class

- The very latest on targets still on the board. Which guys are we still tracking, and which ones are we not?

- What are USC's chances with a few significant targets as Wednesday's late signing day approaches?

- More on a quality local preferred walk-on commitment

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!