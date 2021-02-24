In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- A look back at Anthony Rose's commitment and what it means

- What's next for Torrian Gray at DB? Could he pull high four-star Sam McCall?

- One of Rose's teammates is a four-star with a huge offer list, and he had some interesting comments on Tuesday about South Carolina....

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!