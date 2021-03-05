 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: Staff hosting virtual visits
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-05 16:17:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- One of the nation's best defensive linemen conducted a virtual visit this week with the Gamecocks, and we have more to report on it here

- Which talented offensive linemen from the Northeast have South Carolina heavily in the mix?

- More on the quarterback position including the latest word on two candidates for the 2022 class

- A deeper dive into South Carolina's recruiting efforts in the Northeast, including involved coaches

- Plus other notes on new offers!

South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
Gamecock football
