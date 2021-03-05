In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- One of the nation's best defensive linemen conducted a virtual visit this week with the Gamecocks, and we have more to report on it here

- Which talented offensive linemen from the Northeast have South Carolina heavily in the mix?

- More on the quarterback position including the latest word on two candidates for the 2022 class



- A deeper dive into South Carolina's recruiting efforts in the Northeast, including involved coaches



- Plus other notes on new offers!



SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!