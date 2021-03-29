In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- NFL Draft buzz after South Carolina's pro day - where could several Gamecocks hear their names called?

- The latest on recruiting, including a four-star DB who plans an official visit

- Can the Gamecocks score an official visit from a four-star back?

- More on a four-star WR who included Carolina in his lead group

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!