The Insider Report - Gamecock team and recruiting notes
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football andl recruiting, including:
- More on Carolina's offensive line recruiting, including upcoming visits to watch
- The scoop on an in-state youngster that picked up an offer from the Gamecocks recently
- Is Shane Beamer in the mix for multiple four-star offensive linemen?
- What do we hear on Carolina's defensive line and a key defensive back in the early going of spring?
SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT
For a limited time only, use the code CAROLINAG4 at checkout and get five months for the price of one! That means you pay for just one month (only $9.95) of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage and get four months for free!
If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!
If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!