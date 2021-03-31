In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football andl recruiting, including:

- More on Carolina's offensive line recruiting, including upcoming visits to watch

- The scoop on an in-state youngster that picked up an offer from the Gamecocks recently

- Is Shane Beamer in the mix for multiple four-star offensive linemen?

- What do we hear on Carolina's defensive line and a key defensive back in the early going of spring?

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code CAROLINAG4 at checkout and get five months for the price of one! That means you pay for just one month (only $9.95) of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage and get four months for free!

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!