 South Carolina Gamecocks football: The Insider Report
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 14:18:01 -0500') }} football Edit

The Insider Report - insight on Gamecocks' WR, DB recruiting

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition of The Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we give fans more insight in the Gamecock football program's recruiting efforts, including:

- More on DB recruiting and how the pandemic has affected South Carolina's operation.

- The scoop on several targets, including multiple ones committed to other programs. Can South Carolina make a move for any?

- The word on a WR who's been a longtime commitment to an SEC rival. What's the latest in his recruitment

- Is Louisiana's Keon Coleman still a target to watch for the Gamecocks, and where do things stand for him?

- Plus, we open it up to our members for questions. Have a question or concern about the program or recruiting? Ask us and we'll give you an in-depth answer.

SUBSCRIBERS LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
Pictured: FSU DB commitment Omarion Cooper (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}