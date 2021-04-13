In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football andl recruiting, including:

- More on forthcoming official visitors

- The latest on a talented defensive tackle that the staff is battling some big-time programs for this summer

- Some interesting new offers, including one to a 2022 RB out of Louisiana

- The word on four-star, in-state DB Jeadyn Lukus. Can Carolina make a move here?

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code CAROLINAG4 at checkout and get five months for the price of one! That means you pay for just one month (only $9.95) of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage and get four months for free!

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!